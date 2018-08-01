Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl reflects on next steps in wake of allegations against McCarrick

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are seeing some brave survivors step forward to speak to the media, and share their stories,” said Cardinal Wuerl, who succeeded ex-Cardinal McCarrick as Archbishop of Washington. “This is a good first step, but I would hope these individuals and any others with claims of abuse would come forward and speak with Church authorities ... The claims that have been made are profoundly troubling; individuals should not have to bear them alone.”

