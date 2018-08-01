Catholic World News

For Indian Catholic, bitter memories a decade after deadly Hindu violence

August 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: In 2008, an anti-Christian pogrom broke out in the east Indian state of Odisha (formerly Orissa).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!