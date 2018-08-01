Catholic World News

Federal judge orders Wisconsin to pay for gender reassignment surgeries

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Judge William Conley, who was nominated to the bench by President Obama, ruled that the plaintiffs would suffer “ongoing, irreparable harm” if the state’s Medicaid program did not pay for the surgery.

