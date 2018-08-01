Catholic World News

Iraqi cardinal calls for strong coalition government ‘before it is too late’

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Since 2003, successive governments failed to build the country on the right way, develop a comprehensive plan to get out of the sequential crises, and achieve security and stability required for a decent life in Iraq,” Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, said in a letter to Iraqi politicians.

