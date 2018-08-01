Catholic World News

250 Catholics march for life in Tokyo

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Pro-life activities are not common in Japan,” Tokyo Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi observed. “Abortion has been widely accepted, as if it were a normal part of life, even though there are so many people, especially women, who suffer remorse, who suffer in body and mind.”

