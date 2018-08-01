Catholic World News

Moscow and Kiev celebrate the Baptism of Rus’, but separately

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics and Orthodox Christians venerate Vladimir the Great (d. 1015) as a saint; under his rule, the people of Kievan Rus’ (map) were baptized in 988.

