Holy See ratifies UNESCO education treaty

August 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Amis du Saint-Siège à l’UNESCO (French)

CWN Editor's Note: UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Its Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education was approved in Tokyo in 2011.

