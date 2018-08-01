Catholic World News

English bishops criticize court ruling on ‘vegetative’ patients

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that a judge’s permission is no longer needed to withdraw food and water from patients in a “persistent vegetative state.” “Patients in persistent vegetative states are some of the most vulnerable in our society,” Auxiliary Bishop John Wilson of Westminster said on behalf of his brother bishops. “It is not an act of compassion to remove their food and drink in order to cause their death.”

