Catholic World News

US attorney general: movement against religious liberty must be ‘confronted and defeated’

August 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Department of Justice

CWN Editor's Note: “A dangerous movement, undetected by many, is now challenging and eroding our great tradition of religious freedom,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “We’ve seen nuns ordered to buy contraceptives. We’ve seen US Senators ask judicial and executive branch nominees about dogma—even though the Constitution explicitly forbids a religious test for public office.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!