Israeli president distances himself from law declaring Israel a Jewish state

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As head of state, President Reuven Rivlin has a ceremonial role; the head of Israel’s government is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has denounced the law.

