Syriac Catholic bishops draw attention to plight of persecuted faithful

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Syriac Catholic Church—an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See—recently concluded a five-day meeting in Lebanon. The church has 200,000 members.

