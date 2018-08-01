Catholic World News

From the pulpit, priests address allegations against ex-Cardinal McCarrick

August 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: After hearing the first reading from the Book of Jeremiah on July 22 (“Woe to the shepherds who destroy and scatter the flock of my pasture”), one priest “knew it was a game-time decision” to preach on the scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!