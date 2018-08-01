Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s Ortega open to renewed mediation involving bishops

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In April, President Daniel Ortega asked Nicaragua’s bishops to broker a national dialogue between his regime and the opposition, but in July, pro-regime violence against the Church intensified and Ortega vilified the the bishops as coup plotters. Following a letter from the bishops, Ortega told CNN en Español that he is willing to resume the dialogue but wants to “strengthen” the dialogue commission by inviting representatives of international organizations to join the bishops.

