Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell repeats: ‘Never once did I even suspect’

July 31, 2018

Cardinal Kevin Farrell has renewed and emphatically underlined his insistence that he knew nothing about the misconduct of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, despite having served under the disgraced prelate as vicar general of Washington, DC. “Never once did I even suspect,” Cardinal Farrell told the Associated Press, adding that he never was told about McCarrick’s beach house. Cardinal Farrell— now the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, said that he is “very angry” by the revelations, and would have taken action if he had been informed.

