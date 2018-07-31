Cardinal Farrell repeats: ‘Never once did I even suspect’
July 31, 2018
Cardinal Kevin Farrell has renewed and emphatically underlined his insistence that he knew nothing about the misconduct of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, despite having served under the disgraced prelate as vicar general of Washington, DC. “Never once did I even suspect,” Cardinal Farrell told the Associated Press, adding that he never was told about McCarrick’s beach house. Cardinal Farrell— now the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, said that he is “very angry” by the revelations, and would have taken action if he had been informed.
Posted by: DanS -
Today 8:06 PM ET USA
This may be uncharitable of me, but I think Cardinal Farrell is lying. It is not credible that he could have lived with McCarrick for six years and nary a rumor befell his holy ears? Non-sense! Journalist Rod Dreher has chronicled exhaustively accusations of Mccarrick’s crimes since 2002. The Metuchen settlements occurred more than 10 years ago. It is simply unthinkable that a long-standing, high-ranking DC-based priest NEVER heard a rumor or news of the settlements. Not credible.
Posted by: Frodo1945 -
Today 8:05 PM ET USA
Well, let's get Archbishop Scicluna over here with a hotline and see how well these denials hold up.
Posted by: Archpriest -
Today 6:41 PM ET USA
Yeah, right! I think the phrase BS would fit. The rumors have been flying for years. I heard them as hearsay some 40 years ago when I was a newly ordained priest. There's a self-protecting sulpherous clique in the Church's clergy that badly needs to be exposed to the Light. Too many people have been hurt yet the beat goes on and on. Take a much closer look at Farrell's tenure in Dallas and you'll see the clique's agenda. The laity must demand that the Church be cleansed.
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Today 6:24 PM ET USA
There are times when I want to ask, publicly, any cleric or politician who says something like this, "Then does this incident demonstrate that you are corrupt, or just incompetent?"
Posted by: pmmillison469380 -
Today 6:20 PM ET USA
Apparently 'everyone knew' except for cardinal who actually lived with him. If he didn't know, he is one more victim.