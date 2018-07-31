Catholic World News

Catholic University rescinds honorary degree for McCarrick

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic University of America has withdrawn an honorary degree that was conferred on then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in 2006. The action—unprecedented for Catholic University—was taken by the executive committee of the school’s trustees. McCarrick had long been a major factor in the life of Catholic University: as a student, chaplain, dean, director of development, trustee, and chancellor.

