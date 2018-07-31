Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarchate criticizes law defining Israel as Jewish state

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem has criticized the new law declaring Israel a Jewish state. The Patriarchate said that “the Christian citizens of Israel have the same concern as any other non-Jewish community with regard to this law.”

