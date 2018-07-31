Catholic World News

Church in Africa begins jubilee year

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The jubilee commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM); the year’s theme is “Church, family of God in Africa, celebrate your jubilee! Proclaim, meet and welcome Christ your Savior.”

