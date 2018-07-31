Catholic World News

Street preacher’s arrest in North Carolina town causes concerns about free speech rights

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A North Carolina town passed a noise ordinance following complaints that street preachers were being too aggressive. The ordinance forbids the act of “willfully making any loud, raucous, or disturbing sound that-–because of its volume, duration, and character-–annoy, disturb, frighten, injure, or endanger the comfort, health, peace, or safety of reasonable persons of ordinary sensibilities.”

