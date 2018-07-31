Catholic World News

Clash heats up between Italy’s populist government, some Catholic leaders

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One Italian Catholic magazine recently likened Matteo Salvini to Satan. Salvini, who became deputy prime minister and minister of the interior in June, has championed more restrictive policies toward migrants.

