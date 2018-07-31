Catholic World News

Vatican discastery creates app to listen to the Pope in other languages

July 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Audio app, created by the Dicastery for Communication, allows listeners to hear the Pope live in Italian, Spanish, English, French, German, or Portuguese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!