Nicaragua’s Cardinal Brenes renews call for dialogue

July 31, 2018

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes called for the resumption of the national dialogue in Nicaragua between the Ortega regime and the opposition.

The prelate made his remarks during Mass on July 29, the day after thousands of Nicaraguans marched in support of the bishops.

Last week, Nicaragua’s bishops wrote President Daniel Ortega to ask him if he truly wants the bishops to continue to serve as mediators between the Sandinista regime and the opposition. Ortega arranged for the bishops’ mediation in April, but recently vilified them as “coup plotters.”

Cardinal Brenes said that Ortega has not responded to the bishops, who wish to “keep this flame [of dialogue] alive.” Otherwise, “tensions are generated between the parties, and violence generates more violence.”

