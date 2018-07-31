Catholic World News

In the reunification scramble, Church groups raced to help families

July 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: About a third of separated families have passed through Catholic agencies. “They are very traumatized people,” said Ashley Feasley, director of policy for the US bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!