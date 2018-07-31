Catholic World News

St. Katharine Drexel’s relics being moved to Philadelphia cathedral

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The National Shrine of St. Katharine Drexel, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, announced it would close as the religious order the saint founded continues to shrink.

