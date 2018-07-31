Catholic World News

UK high court: judge’s permission no longer needed to withdraw food, water from ‘vegetative’ patients

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It will make it more likely that severely brain-damaged patients will be starved or dehydrated to death in their supposed ‘best interests’ and that these decisions will be more influenced by those who have ideological or financial vested interests in this course of action,” said Peter Saunders, campaign director of Care Not Killing.

