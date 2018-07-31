Catholic World News

Japanese cardinal calls for renewed missionary zeal

July 31, 2018

Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (p. 7)

CWN Editor's Note: Japan is only 2% Christian, and priestly and religious vocations are scarce. Calling for a renewed and joyous missionary zeal, newly elevated Cardinal Thomas Aquino Manyo Maeda of Osaka said that “it is necessary to transmit the Gospel with more courage in schools and universities as well as elsewhere.”

