Priest sees Church at forefront of flood relief in India

July 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As portions of India experience the worst flooding in decades, the Church is at the forefront of relief efforts, even though the nation is only 2% Christian. The director of Carmel International Publishing House in Kerala writes, “Though the mainstream media do not report such acts of charity of the Church during such situations as these, without these massive and disciplined relief works by the Church, the suffering of the people would have been boundless and deaths would have been too numerous.”

