Former Vatican auditor, cleared of charges, would return if asked

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s former auditor general, who was abruptly dismissed in June 2017, told the Crux news site that he is willing to return to his post, after Vatican officials assured him that he would not be prosecuted for alleged misconduct. However, Libero Milone reveals that he has not received any other employment offers since his ouster, because a “compilation of lies” poisoned his public reputation.

