Catholic World News

Honduran bishops rap story on seminary homosexuality; paper stands by reporting

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Honduran Catholic bishops’ conference has denied a report in the National Catholic Register, which cited seminarians’ complaints about homosexuality in the seminary. The bishops insisted that “there does not exist, has not existed, nor should exist” the atmosphere that was described. The Register has said that it “stands by its reporting.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!