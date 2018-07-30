Catholic World News

McCarrick misled National Review Board, member charges

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Paul McHugh, one of the original members of the US bishops’ National Review Board has complained bitterly that the group was misled about the nature of the sex-abuse scandal—by Theodore McCarrick.

