Pope accepts resignation of convicted Australian archbishop

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had called for the removal of Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide, who had originally vowed not to resign as he appealed his conviction for failing to report sexual abuse.

