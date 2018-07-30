Catholic World News

Priest who says he was McCarrick victim is ‘greatly relieved’ by resignation

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: The priest recently described the culture of harassment under McCarrick. A man who said he was abused by McCarrick as a child also welcomed the prelate’s resignation from the College of Cardinals, telling the Washington Post, “The Vatican now knows everything, realizes the depth of his destruction in the Church and that it’s time to clean house.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!