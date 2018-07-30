Catholic World News

USCCB president thanks Pope for accepting McCarrick’s resignation

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I thank the Holy Father for his leadership in taking this important step,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston. “It reflects the priority the Holy Father places on the need for protection and care for all our people and the way failures in this area affect the life of the Church in the United States.”

