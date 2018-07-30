Catholic World News
Russia zeroes in on returning Christians to Syrian homes
July 30, 2018
» Continue to this story on Al-Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: Based in Washington, Al-Monitor is an Arab-American news site.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!