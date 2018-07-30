Catholic World News

Nuns denounce their abuse by priests

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Consecrated women have to be encouraged to speak up when they are molested,” an anonymous Vatican official told the Associated Press. “Bishops have to be encouraged to take them seriously, and make sure the priests are punished if guilty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!