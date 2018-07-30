Catholic World News

Latin Patriarchate denounces new law defining Israel as Jewish nation

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal-patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church has also denounced the law, which the Knesset paased by a narrow margin.

