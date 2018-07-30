Catholic World News

Tens of thousands rally in Nicaragua to defend the nation’s bishops

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: President Daniel Ortega recently vilified the nation’s bishops, accusing them of being “coup plotters.” Nicaragua, a nation of 6 million, is 52% Catholic and 34% evangelical Protestant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!