Let yourself be shaped by Jesus’ love, Pope tells Christian Life Community

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian Life Community is an international lay association with an Ignatian charism. The community’s 17th World Assembly has the theme “How many loaves have you?... Go and see.”

