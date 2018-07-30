Catholic World News

Vatican issues statement on McCarrick’s resignation from College of Cardinals

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The statement noted that “Pope Francis accepted his resignation from the cardinalate and has ordered his suspension from the exercise of any public ministry, together with the obligation to remain in a house yet to be indicated to him, for a life of prayer and penance until the accusations made against him are examined in a regular canonical trial.”

