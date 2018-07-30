Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for a firm stand against ‘shameful crime’ of human trafficking

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks a day before the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

