Respond concretely to people’s needs, Pope tells faithful

July 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 29 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on John 6:1-15, the Gospel reading of the day. “Only by listening to people’s simplest requests and putting oneself next to their concrete existential situations can one be listened to when speaking of higher values,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

