Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal reflects on Genesis, ecology, economy, and family

July 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (pp. 4-5)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, recently addressed the Teams of Our Lady’s international gathering in Fatima.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!