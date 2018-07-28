Catholic World News

McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals; to live in seclusion, penance

July 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: TheJournalist64 - Today 7:27 AM ET USA

    Thank God. Now the people who covered him up and are now saying "Who, me?" should join him.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.