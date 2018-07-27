Catholic World News

Pennsylvania attorney general asks Pope Francis to help release grand Jury report

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Josh Shapiro, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, has written to Pope Francis, asking the Pontiff to help clear the way for release of a grand-jury report on sexual abuse. The report’s publication has been blocked by legal challenges from some of the clerics named in the report.

