British Catholic journalist charges ‘extraordinary campaign of intimidation’ by China

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Benedict Rogers, chairman of Hong Kong Watch and the author of “From Burma to Rome: A Journey into the Catholic Church,” said that he has been “subjected to an extraordinary campaign of intimidation, with anonymous letters being sent to my entire street in south-west London as well as to my mother.”

