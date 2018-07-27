Catholic World News

Jailed Vietnamese Catholic activist ends hunger strike

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh ended her hunger strike after officials from the US embassy visited her in prison.

