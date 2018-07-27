Catholic World News

Bishops criticize Indian government agency for calling for abolition of Confession

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The National Commission for Women called for the abolition of Confession following recent scandals. India, a nation of 1.28 billion, is 80% Hindu and 14% Muslim.

