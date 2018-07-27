Catholic World News

Indian cardinal pays tribute to Humanae Vitae as ‘a great gift to everyone’

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay), a member of Pope Francis’s Council of Cardinals, said that “there are many couples who seek the truth about what the Church teaches, and they embrace the sacred call to sacramental marriage.” He emphasized the “total integration” of the teaching of Blessed Paul VI, St. John Paul II, and Pope Francis, and called on priests to spend their next First Friday holy hour reflecting on Humanae Vitae.

