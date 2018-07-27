Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes ecology, dialogue, and networking in message to Catholic ethics conference

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The organization Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church is holding a conference in Sarajevo; its theme is “A Critical Time for Bridge-Building: Catholic Theological Ethics Today.” The Pope’s message, dated July 11, was released on July 27.

