Trump threatens sanctions against Turkey if US pastor is not released, sent home

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Andrew Brunson, a Presbyterian pastor from North Carolina, was imprisoned in Turkey in 2016. He was released from prison on July 25 but immediately placed under house arrest.

