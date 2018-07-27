Catholic World News

Pence denounces nations that violate religious freedom

July 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US vice president mentioned Nicaragua, China, North Korea, Russia, and Turkey, as well as ISIS and attacks on Jews in Europe. Father Raul Zamora, whose parish was attacked by the Nicaraguan regime’s paramilitary forces, was present at Pence’s address.

